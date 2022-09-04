Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUN opened at $39.60 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

