The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,630,787 shares of company stock valued at $106,651,622. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

