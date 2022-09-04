The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 273,128 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. CIBC downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

