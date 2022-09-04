The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $248.32 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.61. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

