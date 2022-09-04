The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $236,958,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $131,061,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1,179.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 599,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $48.43 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

