The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $41.19 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

