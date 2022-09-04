Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,170 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Transocean by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Transocean by 15.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,727 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RIG stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

