Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.15 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

