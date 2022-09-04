Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Lowered by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,073.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 60,708 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $74.62 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.92 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

