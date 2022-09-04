UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 156,528 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 154.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBS. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.7 %

UBS Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

