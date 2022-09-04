US Bancorp DE Buys 2,217 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

