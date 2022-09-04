US Bancorp DE Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,440 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,165,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in NetEase by 12,848.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 932,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,889,000 after purchasing an additional 925,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,836,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.