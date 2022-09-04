US Bancorp DE Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 417.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 89.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CPK opened at $127.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $117.43 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average is $131.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.54%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

