US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $41.00 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.06) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

