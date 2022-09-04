US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,429 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 103,347 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 27.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 230,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 124.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.3 %

ASB stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Associated Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.