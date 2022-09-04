US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,566 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Manulife Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.