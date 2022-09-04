US Bancorp DE Sells 5,119 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,762 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,277.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SM Energy by 1,158.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 155,873 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

SM Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

About SM Energy

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.