US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter valued at $39,510,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Plexus by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,842,000 after acquiring an additional 148,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Plexus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Plexus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 862,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,535,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $46,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,614 shares of company stock worth $1,843,994. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $99.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

