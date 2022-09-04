VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,688,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $52.72 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44.

