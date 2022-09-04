Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VCR stock opened at $256.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.03. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

