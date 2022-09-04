Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,789 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 747,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

