Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 286.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $189.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.58 and a 200-day moving average of $200.26. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.77 and a 52 week high of $249.46.

