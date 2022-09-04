Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNTR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 477,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 165,481 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 874,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,797,000.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20. Venator Materials PLC has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.47.

(Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.