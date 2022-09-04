Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.22%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

