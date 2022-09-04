Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of VMC opened at $164.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.12. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

