Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.00.

Waters Price Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $298.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.07. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.