Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,289,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 284,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,114,000 after acquiring an additional 126,269 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 143,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 116,397 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,068. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

