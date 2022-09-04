World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

INT stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

