Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,790 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $59.18 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

