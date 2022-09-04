XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares in the company, valued at $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

