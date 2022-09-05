102,000 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 915.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.18. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.