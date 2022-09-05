10,262 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,080,000 after purchasing an additional 445,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after purchasing an additional 359,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,904,000 after purchasing an additional 138,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after purchasing an additional 707,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STOR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE STOR opened at $26.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

