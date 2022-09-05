10,620 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after buying an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,560,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 602,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,600,298. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $62.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

