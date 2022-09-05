1,290,600 Shares in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,290,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.97% of CytomX Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 135,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 146,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.42% and a negative return on equity of 121.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

