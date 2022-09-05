13,252 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 1,450.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 200,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 187,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Calix by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

