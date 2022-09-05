150,000 Shares in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.22% of NextGen Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NXGN opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,705.71 and a beta of 1.05. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,850.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

