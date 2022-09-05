16,846 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,846 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACIW opened at $22.65 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.