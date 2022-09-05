20,102 Shares in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 570,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after acquiring an additional 494,638 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $28,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 30.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 291,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after acquiring an additional 103,147 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 8.2 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $16.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 106.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.