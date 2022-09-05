26,480 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 79,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 320,895 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

