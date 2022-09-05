2,664 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.0 %

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Shares of CPK stock opened at $127.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.61. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $117.43 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.