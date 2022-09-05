ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ABB were worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $22,145,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ABB by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ABB Stock Performance
NYSE:ABB opened at $27.33 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About ABB
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABB (ABB)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.