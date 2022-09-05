ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ABB were worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $22,145,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ABB by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE:ABB opened at $27.33 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ABB

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.