Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,716 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Abcam worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,914,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after purchasing an additional 558,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abcam by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Abcam by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abcam by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Abcam in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. 11.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCM opened at $14.18 on Monday. Abcam plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

