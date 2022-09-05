Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.20% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 159.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

PEO stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

