Akanda Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AKAN) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 12th

Akanda’s (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 12th. Akanda had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 15th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Akanda Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AKAN opened at $0.70 on Monday. Akanda has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90.

Institutional Trading of Akanda

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

