Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $229.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.46. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 81,363 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 690.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 390,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,204,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading

