Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,039 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after buying an additional 1,862,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after buying an additional 1,304,390 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,022,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,020,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

