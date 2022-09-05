AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,929 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $654,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 620,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 288,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CADE stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.