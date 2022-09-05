AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,909 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,705 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Articles

