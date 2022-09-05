AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,548 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Up 0.1 %

PTC opened at $115.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,390,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,100 shares of company stock worth $31,739,770 in the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.