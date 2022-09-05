AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,169 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 150.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Wingstop by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.35.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $120.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.25.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.72%.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.